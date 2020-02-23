Man jailed after he was caught with cocaine three times in one month in Blessington

A 20-year-old man found selling drugs three times in a month has been jailed for 10 months.

Andrew Hyland, of 26 Millbrook Avenue, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, was caught with cocaine on three occasions in June 2019 in Blessington.

He told the court he was being manipulated.

Part of the operation was carried out by the Garda National Drug Unit during its Operation Clean Street campaign.

At Naas District Court on February 13, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that on June 7, the defendant was found with €40 of cocaine at the West Wicklow pub, Main Street, Blessington. On June 21, he was found with €100 worth of cocaine in another pub, Murphy’s.

On June 28, gardai located him again, this time in Main Street, with 6.4 grammes of cocaine in his possion, valued at €448. Judge Zaidan jailed him for 10 months for the charges of selling and suppling the drug on June 28. The court heard he had been fined €300 for possession of cocaine at another court on April 11 last for an offence committed in September 2019.

David Powderly, solicitor, said the defendant was getting treatment for drug use and asked for an alternative to jail as Mr Hyland had no previous convictions for selling illegal drugs.

Judge Zaidan said that others were using people like Mr Hyland to do their dirty work and you cooperate because you fear what they do to your family if you dont. “If you were caught once, it should have scared you off.”

Mr Hyland said: “I thought I was a big man. I was being manipulated.”