Athy woman jailed for five months for having no car insurance

A mother-0f-five who came before Athy District Court on Tuesday, February 11, for driving with no insurance was sentenced to five months in custody.

Lisa Leigh, with an address listed as Glebelan, Athy, came to the attention of gardai at Killyganard, Ballylinan, Laois, on April 9, 2018, while driving without any insurance.

The court heard that when the defendant saw the garda checkpoint she turned her car around and drove off.

Gardai caught up with her and stopped her.

Her car was later seized.

She was driving while disqualifed and has 27 previous convictions, all for road traffic matters.

Her solicitor Jackie McManus told the court that her client was ashamed of her actions that day.

She said that she had taken a chance after a lift fell through to collect her daughter from school. She has since organised a taxi to collect her child from school and to drop her off in the mornings.

“She is very ashamed,” solicitor Jackie McManus said.

A letter of reference was handed into Judge Desmond Zaidan to read.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he had to draw a line as the defendant had been caught driving while on a four-year ban,

“I have a duty to the public,” he said.”

Sentence

Judge Zaidan sentenced her to three years in custody for driving with no insurance and disqualified her from driving for four years.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal in the case.