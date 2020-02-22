Rural transport services going from ‘strength to strength’ in south Kildare, meeting hears

Athy Municipal members were given a briefing from Local Link in relation to the future of rural transport in Athy at this month’s district meeting which was held on Monday, February 17.

Alan Kerry from Local Link informed members that Local Link has gone from strength to strength in Athy.

He said that passengers numbers increased by 17.8 per cent in 2019 from the previous year.

He said that the service from Athy to Newbridge was one of the most popular on the route taking on average 109 passengers a day, followed by the three routes taking Kildare students to and from Maynooth University.

Members heard that Athy is one of the first towns in the county to take part in the Regular Rural Service.

“33,395 passengers availed of the service in Athy in 2019,” he said.

“Athy will be used as a blueprint going forward.”

Members also heard that more funding was required to increase the service for the Allenwood to Naas route, Celbridge to Naas via Sallins train Station and Athy to Carlow via Castledermot.

Chair Mark Wall said that rural transport is a life line for the people in Athy adding that it makes a “massive difference to the quality of life” there.

“It has also made a huge difference to employment,” he said.

“I know people using it to get to and from their jobs in Kildare Village. Hopefully it will get the necessary funding from the NTA.

“We’ll ask for those services to be prioritised when we get the NTA in front of us here.”

Members heard that in the period 2002 to 2019, considerable additional funding has been made available for Rural Transport Services under the Rural Transport Programme, which has seen the overall budget grow from €3 million to €21 million.

“This is the area which we believe provides the greatest opportunity for the expansion and growth that will support local communities, support enterprise and employment and improve rural infrastructure and connectivity.”

Members were told that the provision of a high quality inter connected system of transport in rural Kildare is the key to future potential for areas such as Athy.

A book a bus service is also available for local schools or not for profit organisations that require to book a bus for outings.

In 2019 1,140 service trips were taken under this service in Kildare.

There is also a once off €60 subsidy available for trips and 47 groups availed of this last year

Vital for south Kildare

Members all agreed that rural transport is vital for South Kildare from an economic viewpoint and quality of life for the many households who do not have access to their own transport.