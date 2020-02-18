Job opportunity in hair salon in Naas
First Year Trainee Hairdresser Required.
To Join Alan Keville Hair Naas Salon.
Please forward CV to naas@Kevillehair.com.
First Year Trainee Hairdresser Required.
To Join Alan Keville Hair Naas Salon.
Please forward CV to naas@Kevillehair.com.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on