Large-scale illegal dumping in the Curragh

Large-scale illegal dumping on the Curragh Plains has been condemned by locals.

A video of the scene earlier this month showed a number of mounds of materials abandoned at the scene such as construction rubble, wooden planks, discarded Christmas trees and plastic sheeting.

A local flock of sheep can be seen rummaging around the waste.

The location of the dumping off a public road at the Sunnyhill end of the Curragh.

A resident, who recorded the video said: “This is a regular occurrence and needs to be highlighted and action taken.

“These people should not be allowed to break the law and get away with it.”

Meanwhile steps are underway to conserve and manage the Curragh Plains on a professional basis for the enjoyment of visitors and the local community.

The 5,000-acre Curragh Plains are one of the largest expanses of semi-natural grassland in Europe.

Tenders were issued earlier this month by Kildare County Council for the ‘provision of Multi Disciplinary Project Team Services’ for the Curragh.

Successful bidders will be asked to deliver a ‘comprehensive Conservation Management Plan and Interpretation/Branding Plan.'