Woman passes away in Newbridge aged 103 years

The death has occurred in Newbridge of an 103-year-old woman.

Sr Paul (Mary) GRAVIN of the Holy Family Convent on the Naas Road in Newbridge.

A native of Gortnaclassagh, Clogher, Westport, Co. Mayo, Sr Paul died peacefully in her 103rd year on Saturday in the wonderful and kind care of the Holy Family Sisters and staff.

Sr Paul will be sadly missed by her community, convent staff, her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, great great grand-niece, cousins, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

Removal takes on Tuesday morning at 10.45 o'clock to arrive at St Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial takes place afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

On 15 November 2017, Sr. Paul celebrated her 100th birthday in the Tougher's venue surrounded by 80 well wishers including family, sisters, her blood family and friends.

Her brother Patrick, also a religious with the Christian Brothers, and aged 96 years, was the chief guest.

Bishop Denis Nulty of the Kildare and Leighlin diocese also attended.

Sr. Paul’s paintings, a talent she developed in her later years in Newbridge, were also on display.

The Holy Family Secondary School choir also sang for Sr. Paul on the occasion of her birthday.