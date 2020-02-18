Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 18

The death has occurred of Brian Doyle

Ballymany Mews, Newbridge, Kildare / Perrystown, Dublin

Doyle Brian, 15th February, 2020, Ballymany Mews, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Hillsbrook Estate, Perrystown, OPW and Department of Justice; suddenly at home, beloved son of the late Frank and Rose and loving brother of Stephen, Aidan and Janet. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Joe, niece Jessica, nephew Frankie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends, especially Bernie.

May Brian rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Agnes’ Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards for burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Rosaleen Higgins

Leinster Cottages, Maynooth, Kildare

Higgins, Rosaleen, Leinster Cottages, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, February 17th 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth, on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

he death has occurred of LEO P. PURCELL

Dublin / Naas, Kildare

Purcell Leo P. (Dublin and Naas, Co. Kildare), 16th February 2020 peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved husband of Frances and much loved step-father of Denis, Allison and Conor. Will be sadly missed by his wife, step-children, daughters-in-law Maria and Helen, son-in-law Brian, his loving grandchildren Ross, Gavin, Andrew, Paddy, Joseph, Rebekah, Isabelle, Alexandra, Philippa and extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving on Wednesday evening (19th February) to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road at 5.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10.00 am, followed by burial at St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Gladys Sherwood (née Simeson)

Leixlip, Kildare / Clontarf, Dublin

SHERWOOD (née Simeson) Gladys Patricia, (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kincora Ave., Clontarf, Dublin) February 16th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Maynooth Lodge, Nursing Home. Dear wife of the late George and beloved mother of Colin and Keith predeceased by her parents Arthur and Florence, brother Richard, her aunty Frances and uncle Bill. Gladys will be sadly missed by her loving sons, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Friday evening (February 21st) between 7 o’c and 8 o’c. A service of remembrance for Glady’s will be held at Newland’s Cross Crematorium on Saturday afternoon (February 22nd) at 12:50 o’c. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.



he death has occurred of Olive Cusack (née Conlan)

Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare

Olive Cusack (nee Conlan), Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, February 16th 2020. Predeceased by her son Alan. Deeply regretted by her husband Steve (Step), children Marie, David, Eddie, Sinead, daughters in law Denise and Angela, son in law Tommy, sister Ann, brother Pa, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Monday (February 17th) from 3-8 o'clock with rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.



The death has occurred of Sr. Paul (Mary) GRAVIN

Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Westport, Mayo

Sr. Paul (Mary) GRAVIN (Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Gortnaclassagh, Clogher, Westport, Co. Mayo) - 15th February 2020 (peacefully) in her 103rd year in the wonderful and kind care of the Holy Family Sisters and staff. Sadly missed by her community, convent staff, her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, great great grand-niece, cousins, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Naas Road, Newbridge on Monday from 2pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.



The death has occurred of Tom White

Kill, Kildare

Tom White, Kill, Co Kildare. Who died on Feb 15th 2020 peacefully at Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas. Deeply regretted by his nephews Jack and Tom, and his niece Phil and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, Feb 19th, in St Bridget’s Church, Kill at 10am, burial afterward in St Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

May Tom Rest in peace