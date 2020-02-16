Kildare Local Link passenger numbers up 18% in 2019 y

Public bus services running under the Kildare and South Dublin Local Link services group have seen large increases in the number of users, but the group is pushing for more resources to increase numbers.

Alan Kerry, manager of KSD Local Link, told Clane Maynooth councillors at their monthly meeting on February 7 that in 2019, they provided 13,058 service trips, up 4.7% on 2018.

The number of passengers using scheduled services rose 17.8% on 2018.

It currently does 291 scheduled trips on 45 routes, bringing 2,000 passengers a week.

Mr Kerry said a particular success was the Link’s three daily services to Maynooth University, with journeys starting from Clonbullogue (taking in Rathangan, Lullymore, Allenwood and Rathcoffey), Edenderry (taking in Carbury, Derrinturn,rosperous and Kilcock) and Coill Dubh.

These took 9,563 passengers over 850 trips.

Mr Ferry said that their Bookabus service, by which groups can order buses, recorded 131,897 trips.

The group is currently considering applications for four more regular rural services, including one from Allenwood to Naas via Sallins rail station.

Other are from Celbridge to Naas via Sallins rail station, from Athy to Carlow and a reconfiguration of one of this routes, 880.

Mr Kerry said the Link has become the victim of its own success and will face challenges.

He added that just €6m of the €300 million rail and bus subsidy went to Local Link services nationally.