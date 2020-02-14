RTÉ Docland wants to hear about your clothes with soul

Do you have a special piece of clothing with a story behind it, something handed down by a family member/friend that's dear to your heart - the dress your mother wore when she met your father? Your grandfather's old army jacket? Your auntie’s old debs dress?

Would you like to give this item a new lease of life so it no longer lives on a hanger?

In 'Clothes with soul' a new RTE programme, they will tell the story behind your treasured items and re-purpose them to become part of your wardrobe.

For more information contact: shauna.mcgreevy@rte.ie