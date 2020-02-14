Car's engine wedged under rear of truck in M50 crash
The engine is embedded under the rear of the truck
The engine of a car was embedded under a truck in a collision on the M50 this week.
The incident happened on the left lane of the on-ramp from Junction 4 Ballymun to the M50 northbound.
Debris was also scattered at the scene.
Dublin Fire Brigade said there were no significant injuries.
"However the engine was wedged under the truck making moving the vehicles difficult," they added.
