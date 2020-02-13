Kildare hotel planning 'luxury' restoration worth €46m

Kildare County Council has received a planning application for a €46m development at a well known hotel in North Kildare.

Carton House Hotel and Golf Resort is owned by Belmullet Hospitality Group Limited.

Carton House Hotel is a protected building.

The Hotel said €46m development is a 'thoughtful restoration and luxury redesign' which will put the Manor House at the very heart of a the Carton House experience for guests.

Carton House features 165 bedrooms in total, 18 of which are located in the Manor House.

It also comprises award winning restaurants and the Carton House Spa & Wellness.

The venue is set on 1,100 private acres - originally the home of the aristocratic FitzGerald family.

The hotel wants to construct a new main entrance connecting the lobby which comprises of a bronze portal frame encasing the existing original gate pillars.

The proposed works include the removal of a portion of a non-original fabric wall and a portion of rubble wall.

The existing modern entrance door to the former game larder will be replaced with timber French doors.

A full height window will be replaced with a single panel door.