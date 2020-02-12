Snow / Ice warning lifted but roads still treacherous across Kildare

Roads across Co Kildare are still treacherous due to temperatures remaining close to freezing.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning remained in place for Kildare and the entire country until 10am today.

Icy conditions and wet and slippery conditions were reported in counties Kildare, Wicklow and Laois.

AA Roadwatch said: "Remember road conditions can change quite quickly in hail or snowfall.

"In any affected areas, it will take much longer to stop a vehicle, so slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking."

Meanwhile, the cold snap is due to be followed by Storm Dennis this weekend.

The UK Met Office has already advised the public that Storm Dennis - expected on Saturday onwards - could pose a "danger to life".