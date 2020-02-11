Work to start on 385 new homes in €42m project in Newbridge
Work is due to begin next week on a €41m residential project in Newbridge which will be built in phases over the next four years.
Main contractor Ballymore Group is expected to commence works on the 13-hectare site off Station Road in the town.
The new homes will be located between Sexes Road, Roseberry Hill, Mooney's Road, Rickardstown House and Station Road.
A total of 385 dwellings will include:
- 327 2 storey 3/4 bed houses;
- 24 1 and 2 bed apartments;
- 24 2 and 3 bed units,
- 6 2-storey 2-bed townhouses;
- 4 no. 3-storey 3-bed townhouses
The development includes a two-storey crèche building and a public open space.
The project's architect, planning consultant, quantity surveyor, consulting engineers and landscape consultants are all Dublin-based.
