Punchestown racing postponed again due to snow and sleet showers

Punchestown's rescheduled card has been cancelled again due to heavy snowfall at the track.

The card, which includes the Grade B Boylesports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, was postponed on Sunday after heavy rain.

It was subsequently moved to Tuesday but after two inspection this morning, at 8am and then again at 10am, the decision was made to call it off.

"Following a further heavy fall of snow and with further snow showers forecast, the track at Punchestown is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today, Tuesday 11th February, has been cancelled," a statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read.

On Sunday, several GAA fixtures were postponed due to the bad weather.

All camogie matches, a number of Lidl National Football League matches, plus three Allianz Football League games were cancelled.