A new chapter for well-known Kildare bookstore as it seeks to expand
File Photo
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for an extension to a popular bookstore.
The designs for Farrell & Nephew in Newbridge feature a ground floor extension to the rear of the existing retail premises on the Main Street.
The proposed extension will link the main building to a toilet and a store located.
Also planned are minor modifications to the rear of the retail area.
The family run business was established in 1957.
It also stocks stationery, art & craft materials, teacher supplies and giftware.
