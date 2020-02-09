GENERAL ELECTION 2020: Finally, the results for the first count in Kildare South are in!

KILDARE SOUTH results

11 candidates Total poll 47,700

Cathal Berry (Ind) 5,742

Suzanne Doyle (FF) 3,580

Linda Hayden (Soc Dem) 1,338

Martin Heydon (FG) 8,069

Ronan Maher (Greens) 1,639

Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind) 3,616

Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú) 697

Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 5,927

Patricia Ryan (SF) 10,155

Roisín Uí Bhroin (PBP) 598

Mark Wall (Lab) 5, 899

Comment: the earlier tallies underestimated the final first preference votes for Patricia Ryan (SF) and Martin Heydon (FG) and Cathal Berry (Ind).

Now Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin, Labour's Mark Wall and Cathal Berry (Ind) now fight it out to secure the fourth and final seat, with transfers being vital and less than 200 votes between the three candidates.

Eliminated now will be Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú) 697 and Roisín Uí Bhroin (PBP) 598

As no one has reached the quota of 11, 816, the transfer of their votes will begin.