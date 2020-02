Gardaí attached to Kildare Drugs Unit and Detectives for Kildare Garda Station have seized Cocaine with a street value of €252,000 at a house in Kildangan on Thursday 6th February 2020 at about 11pm. A Cocaine Press machine along with other equipment used in the sale and supply of illegal drugs and Benzocaine valued €300 were also discovered at a house. The suspect, who was not present at the address, has been identified and Gardaí are currently seeking his whereabouts.