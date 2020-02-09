Kildare Gardaí using new speed detectors during February clampdown

Kildare gardaí have begun a county-wide campaign to promote road safety during February.

Officers have vowed to mount more high-visibility checkpoints and patrols with the aim of strictly enforcing road traffic laws.

Gardaí will be issuing fines for offencces such as using mobile phones, not wearing seat belts, speeding, driving while intoxicated and dangerous driving.

Additional speed checks will be conducted with new speed detection devices — the TruCAMII and the TruSpeed SXB.

Superintendent Eddie Golden of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I welcome the provision of the new speed detection equipment and remind all drivers that the speed limits around the country are the maximum permissible limit not necessarily the safest due to changing road weather and traffic conditions.

“The new equipment enhances our ability to conduct speed enforcement checks over a 24-hour period.”

Last year saw a 4% increase in road traffic fatalities with 148 deaths on the road, up seven on the same period in 2018.

Supt Golden said driver distraction creates a real risk to drivers and vulnerable road users yet it is clearly visible to all of us that a significant proportion of drivers still use their mobile phone while driving.

He continued: “A survey conducted by the Road Safety Authority has also found that those using a mobile phone while driving were more likely to be non-compliant in other areas such as speeding, drink driving, insurance and motor tax.

“During the month of action Gardaí will be proactive in issuing fixed penalty notices for these offences.

“Members of the public are reminded that this offence carries three penalty points and a €60 fine.”

On the issue of seatbelts, Supt Golden appealed to drivers to ensure passengers are wearing a seatbelt particularly those in the rear and especially children.

He added: “Many tragic accidents could be avoided if drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.”