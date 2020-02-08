Gardai investigating burglaries in Clane and Prosperous

An attempted burglary took place in the Abbeylands area of Clane on Tuesday, February 4.

A rear window was forced by the intruder. Clane gardaí are investigating.

A burglary took place in the Castlebrown area of Clane on January 29 last.

The incident took place between 3.40pm and 6.30pm.

Meanwhile an attempted burglary took place in Anne Street in Prosperous on Tuesday, February 4.

Clane gardaí are appealing for information.



