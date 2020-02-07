Car broken into, and goods robbed at popular car park

A silver Toyota Avensis which was parked at Kilcullen Mart, just a short distance from the main street, was broken into yesterday afternoon and goods robbed from the vehicle.

Gardaí confirmed that shopping goods were taken from the car earlier on Thursday, 6 February, from 2-2.45pm.

Local gardaí are investigating, and appeal to the public if anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area round that time, to contact Kilcullen Garda Station at (045) 481 212.