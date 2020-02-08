Kildare Property Watch: ‘Linden’- a superb modern home for €625,000

A modern detached residence extending to approximately 1,900 sq ft on a beautifully landscaped site, 'Linden' was built in 2005 to an excellent standard and cleverly designed to maximise natural light throughout.

The interior layout provides living accommodation which includes a large kitchen/dinning/sunroom area with full height ceiling overlooking the patio and garden area. A generous entrance hallway leads to a spacious living room, three double sized bedrooms including master suite and main bathroom.

This modern property also boasts a huge attic space which extends to approximately 1,000 sq. ft., which could be converted in extra living accommodation. The property is accessed by electric gates onto a driveway with beautifully landscaped gardens. There is easy access to a shed and separate garden room which would suit as a children’s playroom or home office.

This beautiful home’s location offers a private, rural setting yet just a short walk/drive from bus stops, schools and Celbridge town with its abundance of bars, restaurants and amenities.

Guide price: € 625,000.

For sale by private treaty, please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6400 or email mickw@coonan.com.