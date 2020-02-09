Litter top issue for new Prosperous students council

The new elected students council in St Farnan's will have three joint chairpersons this year.

Stephen Agbele, Caoimhe Carew and Wahris Ayinde, all 5th year students will jointly chair the council.

Stephen said the student council is an important necessity to St Farnans. “It essentially is a voice for all students and allows us to have a say about certain aspects of the school.

Every class in the school has a representative on the student council from 1st to 6th year. It also has a secretary who takes minutes.

The council meets once a week. “Some problems we are looking to tackle for this year is littering in school.

Another is having a microwave available for students to use at lunch in a safe manner,” said Stephen.