Progress soon on building of Prosperous town park

Kildare County Council has awarded the contract for the building of Prosperous town park.

It is understood that the contractor is preparing to commence on site and it is anticipated construction will begin towards the end of February, depending on weather.

The playground equipment was tendered separately and the deadline for the receipt of tenders closed last week.

Last September 6, funding for the completion and building of the park was confirmed to area councillors at their area meeting.

Funding of €100,000 was confirmed for the park the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in 2016.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said the time of the project would be weather- and tender- dependent.

The previous July questions had been raised over whether there was sufficient money for the park and playground.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly raised a question of to whether there was enough money for both town park and playground development had been allocated sufficient funding for the completion of the project.

Councillor Brendan Weld confirmed at the meeting that an allocation of €60,000 from last year’s LPT had been allocated, alongside the €100,000 secured from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2016.

Significant drainage works will be needed for the site but this had been done, he added.

Cllr Farrelly said he was satisfied there was now enough money for all of the projects.