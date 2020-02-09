St Brigid’s Cloak Curragh clean up in time for spring

On Saturday January, 25 Kildare Town Tidy Towns and the Heritage Centre organised a litter pick on the Curragh Plains.

They were joined by Tidy Town groups from Newbridge, Milltown, Kilcullen and Monasterevin as a positive start to 2020 and just before the Feile Bride which started on January 31. “A huge thank-you goes out to the volunteers that came out on the day,” said Tom McCutcheon of the Hertiage Centre.



Kildare County Council organised the correct disposal of rubbish collected, while the Curragh Racecourse provided parking and refreshments on the day.



“We would also like to acknowledge the assistance from the staff in the Department of Defence,” he added. “The idea was to raise awareness of this unique landscape and that if we want it to be there for future generations that we need to take better care of it now.”



He added that while the Department of Defence is the caretaker, the community have a responsibility to play in its protection.

“If everyone who uses the Curragh followed the Curragh code, then this wonderful facility would be in better stead.”



Under the Curragh code the following activies are forbidden: scrambling by motorcycles and quads; the driving of vehicles over the plains (outside designated roads) and the dumping of waste material of any kind; horse riding, except for licenced training in authorised areas and the erection of unauthorised signs. “So maybe we can all draw a line in the sand and from 2020 play our part in improving and preserving this wonderful amenity.”