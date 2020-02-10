Can and bottle recycling machine is coming to Naas

A machine which will accept returned bottles and cans in return for payment is to be installed in a Naas store.

Reverse vending machines accept empty bottles or cans and Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin has been campaigning for one in Naas.

Now Kildare County Council has allocated €20,000 towards the cost of providing one. The machines return money to the person bringing the cans or bottles back. And they have been successfully deployed in Aldi stores in Germany, among other countries.

Cllr Martin believes the machine in Naas will incentivise people to recycle plastic bottles and containers. He said it will be the first in Ireland to collect both bottles and cans and will be supplied by a UM manufacturer.

“There will be less bottles and cans left in ditches because of the incentive to collect and return them,” he added. This follows the announcement of a review by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to find the best way to reach a 90% collection target for bottles.

The provision of the machine is being supported by the Naas Municipal District councillors.

Cllr Bill Clear said the machine would result in less waste and “more marks for Naas in the Tidy Towns competition.”

A final decision about where the machine will be provided has yet to be made but the recently opened Dunnes Stores in the town centre is one of the possibilities.

It is believed that 10 cents will be paid for each container, in voucher form.