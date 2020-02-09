A rollercoaster ride for Sallins school pupils!

Pupils at Sallins National School were among the prize winners at the mini scientist grand final, hosted by Leixlip-based tech giant Intel.

The event is now in its 13th year and gives primary school students from fourth, fifth and sixth classes the chance to explore science through project-based learning and exhibitions.

The first phase of the programme involves students participating at local level exhibitions, where Intel judges visit the participating schools, choosing two winning projects in each.

The second phase saw each of these winning projects take part in the regional finals which were hosted throughout December in Leixlip, Shannon and Cork.

This year there almost 2,400 projects exhibited as part of the t competition and the grand final brought together the top 24 projects from across the country.

The Sallins school won a prize in the special awards category for the best project book on the subject of the science behind roller- coasters.

The winning pupils are pictured above: Kate Walsh, Lucy Doheny, Ailbhe Fitzpatrick, Chloe Meehan, with Ronan Farrell, Maynooth University and Hugh Hardiman, Intel Ireland