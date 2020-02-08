Clane student takes part in recycle drive

A student from Clane has taken part in the inaugural Kingspan ‘Reuse, Recreate’ design challenge.

Deirdre Mahony is a first-year art and design student at the National College of Art & Design (NCAD).

A student design project, created and sponsored by Kingspan Water & Energy, offered students from NCAD the opportunity to showcase their talents and get creative with second life material.

The first-year students were tasked with redesigning an object using pellets from reclaimed Kingspan Oil Tanks, showcasing the importance of the circularity of plastic use.

Deirdre used the pellets to create wearable jewellery. She said: “The inspiration for my project started with the colour of the Kingspan resin material.

“I love the colour green, so loved working with the deep green and new instantly I wanted to create something that I could wear and that would be on display.

“To keep the focus on recycling old, used plastic, I used plastic fruit netting to sew the pieces of my objects together. The colours orange and green really complimented each other in this project and meant I didn’t need to use any other new materials to create my pieces.”

Deirdre also created a stunning storage jewellery box and a hair piece, all made from reclaimed plastic from oil tanks that have now taken on a new life as beautiful objects and pieces of jewellery.

Thomas Jefferson, marketing manager at Kingspan Water & Energy Ltd said: “At Kingspan, we are committed to operating a sustainable business that delivers sustainable products and solutions.

“But this doesn’t stop at a product’s lifespan. Innovation is an important part of our business and key to a more environmentally friendly future.

“This is why we decided to team up with the young creatives of the future to design and create wearable art using Kingspan recycled pellets.”