ALERT: Kildare hit with two Weather Warnings as Storm Ciara gets ready to strike

Met Eireann has issued two Weather Warnings for Kildare and the rest of Ireland for Saturday and Sunday.

Status Yellow Wind Warning for Ireland applies from 9am Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place from 12 noon Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

Gusts reaching up to 110km per hour and over 3 inches of rain (80mm) is predicted in some areas on both days.

Wind Warning

Forecasters said: "Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h.

"On Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong winds over Ireland on Sunday with a risk of damaging gusts.

"Over the weekend the combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts.

Rainfall Warning

Forecasters said: "A spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and northwest.

"On Sunday, another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers. Another 20-40mm likely.

"A risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country."