BREAKING: Train services suspended: Vehicle hits bridge between Newbridge and Kildare

Irish Rail has said services are suspended between Newbridge and Kildare due to vehicle hitting railway bridge.

An Irish Rail engineer is examining the scene.

Irish Rail said:

"Update to follow pending bridge inspection.

"10:25 Heuston/Portlaoise is held in Newbridge due to vehicle hitting bridge.

"Further update to follow."