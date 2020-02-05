Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 5

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Donoghue (née Fitzhenry)

Danaghers Lane, Prosperous, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare

O' Donoghue (Nee Fitzhenry), Kathleen (Kay), Danaghers Lane, Prosperous and late of Derrinstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, February 4th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Dermot, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine and Trish, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Nuala, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday from 4pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

The death has occurred of Noel Bowers of Robertstown West, Robertstown, Kildare.

Formerly of Woodlands Park, Coill Dubh.

Father of the late John Joe

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jason, Ciaran, Joseph and Shane, daughter Lisa Marie and their mother Veronica, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home, Robertstown West, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30am to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Dunne

Cloney East, Kildangan, Kildare

Formaly of Morristown Billar, Allenwood and The Army Canteen Board, The Curragh Camp.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Le Cheile Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Chriss. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael and Sean, daughter Rita, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Grace and Mary (RIP), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy from 4 o'clock on Wednesday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Donations box in church.



The death has occurred of Lyall HEFFERNAN

Leixlip, Kildare

HEFFERNAN, Lyall (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Old Clarence Hotel, Dublin) February 4th, 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late William and Margaret and dear brother of William, Martin, Michael, Adrian, Margaret, Irene and the late David. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Brian, sisters-in-law Olive, Margaret and Ann, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) MORRISSEY

Morganstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Tipperary

Formerly of Coalbrook, Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary.After a short illness in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Ita and father of Rosemary, Richard and Annette. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandsons Charlie and Christian, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

"May He Rest In Peace"



The death has occurred of Patricia (Tish) O'Brien (née Doyle)

Melitta Road, Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, sons David, Derek, Jason and Adam, daughters Lyndsey and Louise, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patricia Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Charlie Sourke

Willsgrove, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kate, daughters Catherine, Linda and Laura, brothers Michael, Brendan and John, sisters Mary and Lillian, sons-in-law Patrick, Andrew and Daniel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Eoin, Róisín, Ciaran and Lucas, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 KO76) from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.