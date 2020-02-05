GENERAL ELECTION 2020: Many Kildare voters still undecided as polling day looms

With less than a week to polling day, experts believe that the two constituencies in Co Kildare could still throw up all sorts of electoral possibilities.

It’s likely that many floating Kildare voters who still haven’t made up their minds will be carefully weighing up what each candidate can deliver for them. In the remaining days, all the various election hopefuls and their teams are leaving no stone unturned in squeezing flyers through letter boxes and turning up at as many shopping centres and train stations as they can manage across the county.

The highly respected elections expert Dr Adrian Kavanagh, who will be involved in RTE’s coverage, believes that no seat is guaranteed as there could be major swings in the voting habits of voters between now and Saturday.

The Portarlington-based lecturer at Maynooth University said: “There may also be a case of the ‘back the winner’ effect in which voters will switch allegiance to whoever is ahead to have the satisfaction of saying they voted for them.”

Robertstown-based Cllr Darragh Fitzpatrick has a unique insight into elections — he’s a Fianna Fáil politician but also a bookmaker.

He believes there could be a strong shift away from Fine Gael, with people in the mood for change. Cllr Fitzpatrick told the Leader: “In the final days you will get people thinking, ‘How will I use my vote to elect a government?’ so they will be looking at the likely scenarios with all the political permutations after the election.

“Like any election, vote management will be key for the main parties so that votes are translated into seats as efficiently as possible.”

Dr Kavanagh believes that Kildare North and Kildare South could still return the same parties to the Dáil — but agreed that there could also be some fresh-faced newcomers among the county’s TDs.

He said: “In Kildare North, Cllr Vincent P Martin has a good chance of a seat, of course depending on whether there is a Green wave around the country.

“In Kildare South, Independent Dr Cathal Berry could sweep up the Laois support in Portarlington and pick up votes from Defence Forces’ families in the constituency.

“There are a lot of changing factors in both constituencies and a ballot box here and there could be the difference between getting a seat by a whisker or narrowly losing out.

“There is a mood for change but it’s unclear yet how big it will be and how much will go to Fianna Fáil and how much to Sinn Féin and what will be the extent that Independents and smaller parties soak up the anti-government votes.

“A few days out from people casting their votes, there is no such thing as a safe seat and no candidate would want to count their chickens yet in case there is some swing in another direction come polling day.”

Experts point out that Fianna Fáil's share of the vote in both Kildare constituencies was higher than the national average in the 2016 general election — and this could mean that any swing towards Micheál Martin's party will be further increased in the ballot boxes in the county.

Fianna Fáil’s percentage of first preference votes in Kildare North in 2016 (28%) was higher than the national average (24.3%), while Fine Gael only showed a small increase.

In Kildare South four years ago, Fianna Fáil achieved a remarkable 37% of first-preference votes due to good vote management between strong candidates — Seán O Fearghail and Fiona O'Loughlin.

Fine Gael’s figures were also higher than the average across all other constituencies.

The presence of a well-fancied Green candidate in Kildare North — Cllr Martin — and a strongly performing independent in Kildare South — Dr Berry - could change all this when the ballot papers are sorted and the votes counted at Punchestown Event Centre on Saturday.