Ex Army man has fighting chance of final seat in Kildare South

Independent candidate Dr Cathal Berry may be the local story of the general election — he has come from nowhere to have a fighting chance of winning a seat in Kildare South.

The former Army Ranger and qualified doctor has raised over €30,000 on the Gofundme website, mostly in hundreds of donations of €10 and €20 from members of the public.

Almost 150 people attended Berry’s campaign launch in the Keadeen Hotel on January 23, where he was endorsed by former Tanaiste and attorney general, the Independent senator Michael McDowell.

The candidate said: “It was a fantastic night. There were people there who never went to a political event before. There was great energy in the room because people want something out of this election.”

Housing and healthcare are Berry’s biggest priorities but he also wants to get fair pay and conditions for Defence Forces personnel.

In fact, he said he has received strong support from frontline workers such as the Army, gardaí, nurses, firefighters and teachers.

His campaign team is made up of friends and former Army colleagues who never worked on an election before and don’t even have an interest in politics.

While Berry canvasses on the Main Street of Newbridge, he is approached by local resident Nora Whelan, who tells him she is trying to get planning permission for a house for her daughter. Nora tells him: “She’s just trying to get a roof over her head but there are hold-ups with it because it’s a one-off dwelling and not in an estate.”

Another voter who strolled along is Kildare town native Ray Quinn, who wants long-distance commuters to get some relief from the next government.

He said: “I see people on the roads at 5.30am in the morning because they have to beat the rush.

“I also see children being left late in creches in the evening because the parents aren’t home yet from work.”

Another factor working in Berry’s favour is that alphabetically, his name will be top of the ballot paper.

He quipped: “I'll be the first face people see, so hopefully it will result in more number ones for me!”