Decision this week on €70m worth of homes and apartments near Jigginstown Castle in Naas

A decision is due this week on a total of 314 residential homes on a site over 8 hectares in Naas.

The planning application by Cairn Homes Properties Ltd is a Strategic Housing Development which will be decided upon by An Bord Pleanala.

Also being proposed at the site at Jigginstown, Naas West is a a crèche and a retail unit.

The planned properties are a mix of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom houses and one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The designs include open space of 1.32 hectares including playground areas.

Cycle paths and a pedestrian bridge over Yeomanstown Stream are planned.

Cairn Homes Properties Limited, which was set up in November, 2014, is based in Dublin 2.