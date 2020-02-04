Car dealers get go-ahead for €4.7m car showroom on edge of Curragh

Bella Enterprises Limited has been granted permission for the construction of a new vehicle showroom in Brownstown.

The company, which trades Dunlea's of Kilcullen and is a Kia dealer, said the development will include an entrance lobby, a display area and offices.

The designs include workshop/service areas all at ground floor level.

The plans feature totem signs and general signage.

There will be on-site parking for display of vehicles and secure vehicle compound storage areas.

The estimated construction cost of the project is estimated at €4.7m.

Kildare Co Council granted planning permission in late January.