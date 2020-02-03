Gardai looking for suspect who stole mobile phones and watches from teenagers

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of robbery that occurred on Saturday 28th December 2019 at approximately 9pm on Marine Drive, Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Two youths were approached by a man on a bicycle and demanded phones and watches from them.

A detailed EVOFIT was compiled of the suspect.

He is described as being in his early twenties, with thick light coloured hair, long face and bad skin (acne).

He was wearing black runners, black tracksuit bottoms and a navy and white puffa jacket.

Gardaí at Irishtown Garda Station are investigating tel: (01) 666 9600