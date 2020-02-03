Warning about widespread severe ground frost tonight, Monday, February 3
Kildare weather
A warning has been issued for widespread severe frost and the risk of icy patches
Today, Tuesday, February 4 will start breezy but the winds will ease through the morning and will only be light by mid-afternoon. It will become largely dry and sunny as well with showers dying out in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and mostly clear with a fairly widespread sharp or severe frost. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees with light, variable breezes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on