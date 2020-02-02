Man tried to distract householders while accomplices sneaked upstairs

The victims were at home when a man knocked on the door and introduced himself as a builder working on a neighbour’s house.

He distracted the home owners while two other men made their way upstairs.

The victims heard a noise coming from upstairs and went to inspect, they were confronted by the two males.

The three men fled from the house towards a waiting car, described as a small silver or grey hatchback.

A detailed EVOFIT was compiled of the suspect who knocked on the door.

He is described as around sixty years old, stout build with a red pudgy face.

He was wearing a farmer peak cap, grey tweed long overcoat.

Gardaí at Blackrock Garda Station are investigating tel: (01) 666 5200