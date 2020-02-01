Know this man? Gardai trying to find family of Denis

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the next of kin of eighty six year old Denis Curnick who recently passed away on 11th September 2019 at his home in Cluain Na Mara, Kilkee, Co. Clare.

Gardaí have established some information about Denis but have been unable to trace his next of kin or any family members, they know Denis lived in Ireland for around seventeen years, he may have been born outside London and had a brother and sister.

He was married to Nina and had one child, both were tragically killed in a traffic collision in Sweden some years ago.



Nina was believed to be from America and Denis may have spent most of life in Florida.

Gardaí have a made numerous enquiries with relevant social welfare departments to try and ascertain further information about Denis but to no avail.

Gardaí are asking to public to contact them if they have any information about Denis or if they ever encountered him in the past.

Gardaí at Kilrush Garda Station are investigating tel: +353 65 908 0550