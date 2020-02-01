Stabbing at Newbridge train station

A man (20s) was brought to Tallaght University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at a railway station in Newbridge at around 6.40pm yesterday.

A man has been hospitalised with "stab type injuries" following a suspected hate crime at a train station.

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda Scenes of Crime investigators.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are continuing. "