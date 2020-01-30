New support group for parents of children of ADHD being set up near Naas

A new group to support parents of children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is being set up in the Naas/Newbridge area.

ADHD Ireland, the national charity supporting adults and parents of children with ADHD, is establishing the resource.

The condition affects one in 20 children and is present in many school classrooms, according to the charity.

The support group will meet at Johnstown Garden Centre Café near Naas on February 5 from 9.30am to 11am.

A peer-to peer support group will then run subsequently once every month and will be facilitated by a volunteer.

The CEO of ADHD Ireland, Ken Kilbride, said: “ADHD is a very misunderstood condition with many people thinking that it is a childhood condition, when in fact it persists in the majority of cases into adulthood.

“We have seen that with the right level of support and education, when diagnosed and properly treated, people with ADHD can reach their potential and lead happy, successful lives.”

Ken added: “These groups offer parents of children with ADHD a chance to chat about their concerns and challenges for their child with other parents who can in turn support each other through shared knowledge and experience.”

ADHD Ireland provides up to date information, resources and networking opportunities for adults with ADHD, parents of children with ADHD and the professionals who serve them.

What is ADHD?

ADHD is a medical/neurobiological condition in which the brain’s neurotransmitter chemicals, noradrenalin and dopamine, do not work properly.

It is a disorder that, without proper identification, treatment and management, can have serious and long-lasting consequences and/or complications for an individual. It is a genetic and long-term condition that affects learning and behaviour right through the school years and in many cases into adulthood.

ADHD is a disorder that can co-exist to a greater or lesser degree, with any or other disorders such as dyslexia, autism, learning disorder, dyspraxia, conduct disorder, and oppositional defiance disorder.