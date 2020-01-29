Tools taken from van while owner at meeting in Kildare hotel

Tools were taken from a van parked at Celbridge Manor Hotel in Celbridge on Thursday, January 23 last.

The incident happened between 9.50am to 1.40pm.

The owner of the van was at the hotel for a meeting and noticed power tools were taken from his vehicle when he returned to the car park.

It was the second time an incident like this took place at the hotel.

In 2017, tools were taken from a Ford Transit van in the hotel's car park.

A silver-coloured vehicle, possibly an Opel, was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.