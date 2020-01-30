Thieves steal cigarettes after smashing their way into Tesco store

A large quantity of cigarettes was taken from the Tesco outlet last weekend.

Gardaí said the raid on the branch on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge happened on Friday, January 24 last.

Raiders removed PVC and glass and gained access to the store between 4am and 4.40am.

Gardaí said a substantial amount of cigarettes was stolen during the incident.

Celbridge gardaí are investigating the incident.