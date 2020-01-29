Catalytic converter ripped from car while shopper was in Aldi for 15 minutes

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked at the Aldi supermarket in Clane on Sunday, January 26.

The theft took place between 1pm and 1.15pm when a woman had parked her vehicle and went into the shop on the Prosperous Road.

Gardaí warned that these thefts are becoming more common and advised motorists to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious.

Gardaí said thieves can remove the catalytic converter in under 60 seconds with an angle grinder.

The car parts contain precious metals which have a significant value when sold on.