Gardaí want to trace Honda car that avoided checkpoint and drove the wrong way on a roundabout

Gardaí are trying to trace a black-coloured Honda Civic saloon which drove away from a checkpoint on Friday afternoon last in Dunboyne and was last seen driving in the direction of Maynooth.

The vehicle also went the wrong way around a roundabout.

The car had a partial registration number of 98 D 578.

When last seen, it left the M3 motorway in the direction of Maynooth.

Earlier, it had avoided gardai in Dunboyne at 3.50pm.

The vehicle went through Dunboyne town, turned left by the Kepak plant and then back left towards Dunboyne.

It then went the wrong way around the roundabout and onto the M3.

It later took the next exit towards Maynooth / Summerhill Road.

Dunboyne Gardaí have made an appeal for anybody who saw this car or have dash cam footage of the driver and passengers or can help in any way to identify where this car went.