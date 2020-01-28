Dad of children found dead in home releases statement and photo

The father of three children who were found dead in their home in Dublin on Friday has spoken of his devastation and grief.

Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and three-year-old Carla McGinley were found in the house at Parson's Court in Newcastle village, northwest of Rathcoole.

In a statement, issued through gardaí, their father Andrew McGinley said: "There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

"The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.

Andrew."

Gardaí were called to a house at Parson's Court at about 7.45pm last Friday and first found a woman on the street in a disorientated state.

The woman in her 40s, who is the children's mother, was admitted to Tallaght University Hospital, where she continues to receive medical treatment.

Gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.