Village pub available for rent in Kildare - any takers?

A pub in South Kildare is looking for a tenant to rent it.

Headon's Bar in Ballymore Eustace is just off the N81 with Naas only 9km away.

The rental price is €25,000 per year.

The building is suitable for a number of different uses.

The prominent commercial premises is suitable for multiple uses with a full seven day Licence.

The property comprises of a fully-fitted Traditional Licenced Premises, which has not traded in many years.

The premises is laid out in Lounge, Bar, Toilets and Stores and extends to 98 Square Metres/ 1,055 Square Feet.

The pub is 6.4km from Blessington and just a 25 minute drive from the M50 Motorway and on the main 65 Dublin bus route.

This property is ideally located with the village itself having an ever increasing population.

