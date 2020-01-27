Kildare Relay for Life 2020 kicks off

After many meetings and discussion Kildare Relay for Life 2020 is under starters orders with the venue for 2020 being confirmed as Naas Racecourse.

The date to be noted in all diaries is August 8 and 9 starting at 1pm on the Saturday and finishing 1pm on the Sunday.

"Indeed we are looking forward to working with the management at Naas who are excited at the prospect of hosting an event as important as Relay for Life Kildare," said organsier Peter O'Neil.

"Team recruitment begins now followed by their fundraisers and a Team Recruitment meeting will take place Tuesday, February 4, at 7.30pm in the M P Mess Curragh Camp. As a committee we are urging Clubs, communities and people especially from areas not represented at Relay in recent years to come to this meeting and register."

Last year a cheque for €94,000 was presented to the Irish Cancer Society and funding comes back to Kildare Cancer patients through the Care to drive service, Night nursing service, Patient grants, cancer research and many other initiatives.

"There is hardly a family in County Kildare that has not been touched by Cancer in some way. Cancer diagnosis has been increasing but heeding warning signs and early intervention has meant that more and more people are surviving this disease.

Finally we would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the management of Punchestown racecourse who have kindly hosted Relay for the last three years. Teams and committee have had exciting times there and for that we are eternally grateful and no doubt we will have your support in the background into the future."