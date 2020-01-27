Water mains improvement works in Newbridge

Irish Water wish to advise customers in Dara Park, Moorefield, Highfield Estate, Piercetown, Páirc Mhuire, Charleton Avenue, The Maples Apartments, Weston Apartments and surrounding areas in Newbridge, that as part of water mains improvement works being delivered, there may be disruption to water supply from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesday 28 January 2020.

These works are necessary to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in Newbridge.

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in the above areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.