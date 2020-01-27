Firefighters respond to car fire

This was the scene when firefighters were called to a car fire on the N81 near Baltinglass last week.

The local Baltinglass crew extinguished the vehicle in the early hours of the morning.

Car fires can generate intense heat - over 2 megawatts (MW) - due to the burning of magnesium in the engine blocks.

Such blazes hide many hidden dangers and should be left to firefighters wearing proper protective equipment.

Magnesium reacts violently with water and can explode.

Gas struts in bonnets and boots can also explode cause them to shoot off. Always stay well back out of harm's way.

When water is doused on a car fire, it can cause small explosions due to chemical reactions.