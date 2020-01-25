Weather forecast for the week ahead

Met Eireann predict cloudy and largely dry weather for today with just patchy light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures 9 or 10 degrees. Becoming breezy in fresh southwest winds.

Tonight will start dry. Rain will spread to all areas later tonight accompanied by fresh southerly winds. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow, Sunday 26 will see rain clearing from the east coast in the morning and it will turn colder. The rest of the day will be largely dry with some sunshine. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

National overview: turning cold and unsettled.

Cold on Sunday night with showers or longer spells of rain, sleet or snow. The snow mainly on high ground. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Monday: A cold and blustery day on Monday with sunny spells and showers, some of sleet or snow. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west in fresh and gusty southwest winds. Maximum afternoon temperatures ranging from 3 to 7 degrees, coldest across Ulster. There will be clear spells and blustery wintry showers on Monday night with minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees and a fairly widespread frost in areas sheltered from the fresh westerly breeze.

Tuesday: It looks set to be cold and windy on Tuesday with some bright spells but also widespread showers. The showers will bring a mix of rain, hail and sleet with some snow on high ground. There will be a strong and gusty westerly wind with highest temperatures ranging just 3 to 6 degrees. Clear spells and scattered showers overnight but with the showers becoming increasingly isolated. Possibly an early frost with lows of 1 to 4 degrees but turning less cold later.

Mid-week: Current indications suggest it will turn less cold by mid-week but remaining unsettled with spells of wet and windy weather spreading from the Atlantic.